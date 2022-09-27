Erika Badu will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the debut album “Baduizm” with performances at the Royal Festival Hall

Badu’s Grammy-winning debut LP made her famous

Erika Badu has announced a couple of concerts at London’s Royal Festival Hall to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her debut album “Baduizm”.

The American singer and songwriter will perform at the Southbank Center on Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday (September 29) at 10:00 Moscow time here.

Badu’s two concerts are her only concerts in the UK scheduled for the rest of the year. This summer she played an exclusive set at the Love Supreme Festival.

Released in 1997, “Baduizm” debuted at number two on the US Billboard charts and won the award for “Best R&B Album” at the 40th Grammy Awards Ceremony.

Mark Ball, artistic director of the Southbank Centre, said: “We are honored that Erika Badu is performing for two nights at the Southbank Center – the timeless creativity and freshness of ‘Baduizm’ are a testament to her exceptional originality as an artist, and we can’t wait for the audience to see it in person at the Royal Festival Hall.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Megan The Stallion shared footage of Badu (also a Texan) twerking on stage during his performance at the Gurtenfestival in Switzerland.

Both artists performed at the festival in July, and Badu appeared on stage during Megan’s performance. In the end, she twerked in front of the audience during Meg’s performance of “Something For Thee Hotties” “Kitty Kat” to the stormy applause of the audience.

“When I tell you that my girlfriend [Badu] shocks the hell out of me,” Megan wrote on Instagram, sharing an instant clip. “I didn’t know she was going to come up here and cut herself like that in Switzerland. Real MJ, TEXAS SHIT, REAL MJ, HOT GIRL, SHIT!”