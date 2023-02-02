Recently, Manchester United has suffered a lot due to injuries: as many as three midfielders have been excluded for different times.

Scott McTominay is injured and will miss a couple of weeks, and Donnie van de Beek is out for the season.

The latest injury sustained by Christian Eriksen forced the club to act quickly and hire Marcel Zabitzer from Bayern Munich as an understudy.

Dalot increases the injury risk of ETH

However, there is good news about injuries: Erik ten Hag’s strength will be boosted by the fact that Diogo Dalot has returned to training after missing nine games due to injury after the World Cup.

“I hope Scott (McTominay) he will be with us soon,” United captain Bruno Fernandes said. “We know that Christian (Eriksen), unfortunately, will be a little longer, but we are very happy for the team, which is getting more and more players in shape.

“Diogo is also training with us and will probably be in full shape very soon, which is really good because the coach has more opportunities,” Bruno Fernandes was quoted as saying by The Manchester Evening News.

His last strike came against Charlton Athletic in the first half of United’s League Cup quarter-final win, and it turned out to be a hamstring strain.

It was a big blow when he returned from the World Cup with an injury, as the Portuguese made such an impression on the Dutch coach in pre-season that he became the de facto right wing defender of the club.

As a result, the 23-year-old played 20 of the first 21 games of the season, and the only game he missed was due to suspension.

Dalot can become part of the Palace team

His outstanding role meant that the previous incumbent, Aaron Van Bissaka, managed to play just four minutes before the performance in Qatar and was close to being sold.

Both outfield defenders fighting for the starting spot will further encourage the coach, who will now have two players in good shape fighting for the right-back spot.

Ten Hag had previously complained about the lack of competition in this place and hinted that Dalot was overloaded due to the large number of games he played.

The report also mentions that Dalot was present at Old Trafford on Wednesday as United won a place at Wembley and could return to the Premier League with a visit to Crystal Palace on Saturday.