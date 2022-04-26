Erica Jane talks about the “RHOBH” scene, which she regrets in the upcoming season: “I can only imagine how bad it looks”

Learning from the past. On the eve of the debut of the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erica Jane admitted that she did not expect some of her scenes, especially after the infamous trip of the actors.

“We’re staying in Aspen. We’ve had dinner and are going to the girls’ house. Garcel [Beauvais], Sutton [Strake], Crystal [Kung Minkoff] and Cherie Zampino lived somewhere else, and I ran into them very much,” 50-year—old Erica recalled during an episode of the TV series Teddy Mellencamp and Tamra Judge. Podcast “Two Ts In A Pod” on Sunday, April 24.

The Georgia native, who was joined on the podcast by Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards, noted that she wants these scenes not to be broadcast.

“I would take it away. I didn’t see that. I experienced it, but what I experienced was bad, so I can only imagine how bad it looks,” Erica shared, adding that she “went crazy” while the cameras were working. “It was bad. This caused a problem between Kyle and me. I’m sorry. Obviously, we’ve been friends for eight years, so my relationship with her is important.”

Despite the fact that Erica was able to settle her differences with 53-year-old Kyle, the trailer for the upcoming season showed even more disagreements between the “Pretty Mess” singer and her colleagues. Earlier this year, sharp-eyed followers noticed that 55-year-old Garcel and 50-year-old Sutton unsubscribed from Erica on Instagram.

Later, the model explained that her decision to sever ties with Erica on social networks was inspired by a private incident: “As for me, I want to follow people [when] you see their feed, you want to follow them. You want them to like you. You want to cheer them up, and I just didn’t want to do it. I didn’t want to see it.”

At that time, the native of Haiti did not deny rumors that the actors’ trip to Aspen played a role in their current problems. “I don’t know how we pack so much in three days,” Garcel teased, before calling the experience “off the chain.”

Viewers got a glimpse of the ups and downs of the actors with Erica during the season 12 trailer. In the preview, Garcel was seen calling out to his co-star in the film, saying, “Erica, I don’t need you to look bad. You can do it yourself.”

The tense conversations seemed to be centered around Erica’s ongoing legal drama. In December 2020, the Painkillr singer and her then-husband Tom Girardi were accused of stealing funds intended for the families of those killed in the 2018 plane crash. A month earlier, Erica filed for divorce from her ex-husband, 82, after 20 years of marriage.

The reality TV star went on to claim that she knew nothing about her Tom’s legal problems when he was doing business. The former lawyer, for his part, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and he is under the care of his brother Robert Girardi, who was called the effective guardian of Thomas’ personality and property.

The premiere of the 12th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” will take place on the Bravo channel on Wednesday, May 11, at 20:00 ET.