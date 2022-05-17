Erica Jane Says She Doesn’t regret Throwing Garcelle Beauvais’ Book In the trash

Drama is brewing in the mountains! Erica Jane and Garcelle Beauvais may have started season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as friends, but things get even worse as the season progresses.

“It’s upsetting to see that Garcel resists what I was trying to say and went the other way, and that’s her opinion, and she has every right to it, but I have every right to feel what I feel about it. ”

The duo first raised eyebrows in January after the 55-year-old actress unsubscribed from the “Pretty Mess” singer after Erica did something that Garcel told Us Weekly she “didn’t like.”

In April, everything changed when Garcel shared her clip with RHOBH, in which she insulted Erica, saying, “I don’t need to make you look bad, you can do it yourself.”

She signed an Instagram post that was supposed to promote her book “Love Me the Way I Am,” writing: “Do you know how else you can look bad alone? Without pre-ordering your copy of #LoveMeAsIAm before it comes out on Tuesday.”

Then Erica shared her own clip, throwing her copy of the actress’ book in the trash, which, according to her, she does not regret.

As for the reason for Garcel’s comment that Erica looks bad, the “XXPEN$IVE” singer said: “I just asked her if it was convenient for her to say, ‘Erica has problems.'”

During season 12, Erica revealed that she will continue to be open and honest about her ongoing litigation, her breakup with ex-husband Tom Girardi, and how she is coping.

“I mixed alcohol and antidepressants that I didn’t know would make you so drunk, and it did,” Bravo’s character told us. “I have no problem, and the lesson has been learned, and we are moving on. I mean, you’re going to see a moment where you’re probably going to say, “Is that Erica?” And the answer is yes. I mean, it was me.

She continued: “It was really difficult at the time because there were moments when I didn’t want to get out of bed — more than moments, there were days and you have to do it. And let’s be honest, you know, you’re sitting at these parties, and some of these women are kind of boring. So you drink, [and then] drink more. And then you’re like, “Where am I?”. So, you know, it’s not that I’ve been drinking a lot. I was just drinking while I was taking my medication.”