Erica Jane received another lawsuit in public when she was returning home from a Hawaiian vacation

Just as “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is currently in the midst of its twelfth season on “Bravo,” star Erica Jane is currently embroiled in more legal issues, as has her status quo for quite some time, largely related to her ex. marriage to the disbarred and disgraced lawyer Tom Girardi. (In the last episode of the show, Jane admitted that Girardi called her from his memory center after she tested positive for COVID.) When Jane returned from an expensive trip to Hawaii, which she shared with co-stars Lisa Rinna and Diane Jenkins, she was reportedly filed documents indicating that a new lawsuit was now brought against her to recover a whopping $50 million.

It is reported that Erica Jane from RHOBH was heading from Los Angeles International Airport on the night of Friday, July 22, when a woman dealing with two significant stacks of documents approached the casually dressed reality TV star in the baggage claim area. According to PageSix, the documents detail a new lawsuit filed by Edelson PC, in which Jane is accused of nine different charges. These alleged crimes include racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, illegal business practices and deception, and more.

A clip of the incident at the airport spread on social media, and Erica Jane reacted rather poorly to being served, saying:

Thank you very much.

New court documents accuse Erica Jane of being fully aware that Tom Girardi allegedly appropriated settlement payments that were supposed to be distributed among the families and victims of those involved in the crash of Lion Air Flight 610 in Indonesia. She is also accused of publicly flaunting her brilliant lifestyle in order to convince potential and active Girardi clients. & Keese is that the law firm is successful. Here are some of the specific formulations used in the documents:

[The couple] regularly misappropriated clients’ settlement money to create an image of wealth and support a lifestyle created for reality TV. Tom and Erica Girardi deliberately presented themselves to the public as an extremely rich and influential couple from Beverly Hills. [EJ Global] was created with the aim of channeling money from Girardi Keys in favor of Erica.

It should be noted that this is actually not the first time that Edelson PC has filed such an expensive lawsuit against Erica Jane. The firm also filed documents back in early April, saying Jane played a central role in the “largest criminal extortion enterprise” in history. But Jay Edelson shared some background information there, saying that the April trial was rather a limited situation as far as the goals of the lawsuits and the specifics of these lawsuits are concerned. Meanwhile, the latest case is tied to the “criminal prosecution” of widows and orphans, whose settlement funds were allegedly plundered. By the time the lawsuit is ready, Edelson PC seeks to prove that Girardi & Keese was a “criminal organization.”

Jane, who also admitted in the last episode of The Real Housewives that she was inclined to stay married to Girardi in order to pay him alimony after the divorce, has long insisted on her innocence regarding Tom Girardi’s alleged actions. But she clearly cannot stay away from the lawsuit, since a week before her trip to Hawaii, Jane’s name was named in a lawsuit filed by Nicolas Cage’s ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton (who shares a son with the actor). Fulton was involved in a car accident and was supposed to receive almost a million dollars after settlement negotiations were conducted by Girardi and Keys, but stated in the lawsuit that she still has not been paid $744,300 of this settlement three years later.

While it’s impossible to say what’s next for Erica Jane and company, fans can certainly keep up with “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” when new episodes air Wednesday nights on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET, and past seasons are available to stream for those who have Peacock Premium subscription.