Erica Jane “intends to participate” in Tom Girardi’s alleged “scheme” to steal millions from clients, new claims in lawsuit

Erica Jane David Buchan/Shutterstock

The battle continues. Erica Jane was named in a new lawsuit from Edelson PC, in which she was accused of having “specific knowledge” about the alleged offenses of ex-husband Tom Girardi.

Erica Jane and Tom Girardi’s divorce, Legal issues: Everything We Know

Read the article

In a complaint filed Wednesday, July 6, and obtained by Us Weekly, the 50-year-old “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was one of several defendants accused of racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, deception, aiding and abetting the concealment of stolen items. property and much more.

“Tom and Erica Girardi deliberately presented themselves to the public as an extremely wealthy, influential couple from Beverly Hills,” the lawsuit says, which alleges that Erica’s company EJ Global “was created with the aim of channeling money from Girardi Keys in favor of Erica.”

Edelson PC claims that excessive spending was “part of Erica’s personality” on the Bravo reality show, which she joined in 2015, often showing off her “endless parade of designer clothes and expensive jewelry, her $250,000 Lamborghini Huracan, and her personal 24-hour “glamour team” team, to which she paid 40 $000 a month for the selection of clothes, hairstyle and makeup.”

Mention everything! The legal problems of real housewives over the years

Read the article

Although she has protested her innocence in the past, the new lawsuit alleges that “Erica knew about a scheme” allegedly drawn up by 82-year-old Tom to take advantage of families who lost loved ones in the Lion Air plane crash in 2018 in Indonesia. Several lawsuits were filed against the separated couple, who separated in November 2020, before Tom was stripped of his license to practice law in March 2021.

“Erica knew about the scheme, intended to participate in it and — very importantly — to share her profits, both directly and through her company EJ Global,” the statement filed on Wednesday said. “Despite her public statements that she and Tom spent their own money, financial records show that more than $25 million of her own expenses were paid by Girardi Keys in support of the Girardi family’s illegal enterprise scheme.”

Since the reality TV star “was neither the owner nor an employee of the law firm,” the payments were not “legitimate expenses of the law firm.” Edelson PC states: “Erica had factual and specific information that the bills and credit card invoices she submitted to Girardi Keese related to her personal expenses and had nothing to do with the law firm. Erica had actual and concrete knowledge that for at least 12 years all her expenses were paid by the Girardi family business through Girardi Keys, as she produced them.”

Edelson PC is seeking “punitive or exemplary damages of at least $55,000,000,” as well as “the award of interest” and “the creation of a constructive trust” to compensate for the “unlawful conduct” demonstrated by Erica and others.

Erica Jane’s Candid Quotes about Her marriage to Tom before the Breakup

Read the article

Earlier this year, the Pretty Mess singer’s fraud and embezzlement lawsuit was dismissed by an Illinois court, but she and Tom are still involved in legal battles elsewhere. In April, Edelson PC accused Erica of using her platform to spread “lies” and “prolong” Girardi Keys’ “long-term criminal activity spanning more than a decade and as a result of which more than $100 million was stolen.”

Erica has been candid about her ups and downs amid her legal troubles—and she still wishes all the best to her estranged husband. “I’m still mourning this marriage,” she told us in May. “I think it gets lost in the sensational version of it all. This was a man I had been married to for over 20 years, and with him for about 23 [years]. It’s difficult. There are real moments of sadness. …Such things happen in life. They happen to everyone; everyone is mourning something.”

At the time, the Broadway performer noted that she talks to Tom from time to time, telling Us, “He’s not well, so he’s in a state of decline, and sometimes everything is fine, and sometimes [he thinks] I’m someone else.”

With a report by Diana Cooper