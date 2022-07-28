Erica Jane hit her head and vomited after losing consciousness at the RHOBH Christmas Party: “I could have hurt myself”

Erica Jane. Jen Lowry/MEGA

Go too far? Erica Jane’s attempts at distraction changed when the reality TV star “blacked out” after getting drunk during a holiday party.

On Wednesday, July 27, on the episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erica’s co-stars expressed concern about her behavior after she looked too drunk at several events. The 51-year-old singer, for her part, said that in addition to taking lexapro and wellbutrin, she was doing “other things.”

Garcelle Beauvais noted that the recent behavior of her colleague in the film was a cause for concern. “She won’t shut up. It’s embarrassing,” the 55—year-old model said during a candid interview, before adding later in the episode: “Maybe tonight will be the night when everyone will see that Erica is having a hard time. I mean, I’ve been saying that all along. I know I’m right. I don’t want to be right, but this is happening right before our eyes.”

The Real co-host also asked if Erica’s actions hinted at another problem that did not suit Kyle Richards.

“I think I’m very sensitive to someone saying that this person drinks too much, to be honest, because of our sister Kim [Richards],” said 53-year-old Kyle. “It’s very dangerous to throw labels like alcohol problems around. And Garcel wants me to say it— she’s teasing me. So I’m not doing it.”

Crystal Kung Minkoff sided with Garcel after facing her own problems with Erica.

“I think Kyle’s idea of being a loyal friend is 100 percent supportive of the person,” the 39—year-old co-founder of Real Coco said in a confession. “I don’t really agree with that. When I do something wrong, I expect my good friends to challenge me, not just blindly support me.”

Crystal added: “Erica, I think she’s had too much to drink, and her behavior, I think, is disrespectful and seems a little out of control.”

Erica’s behavior during the filming of season 12 is connected with the personal and legal problems of the performer. The author of Pretty Mess filed for divorce from her husband Tom Girardi in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage. A month later, the couple was accused of stealing $2 million of settlement funds from the families of the victims of Lion Air Flight 610.

The Georgia native, who was fired from a fraud lawsuit but also featured in other cases, spoke about her ups and downs during a conversation with Lisa Rinna.

“Holidays are difficult for everyone,— Erica explained. “And they were especially hard for me this year because you have wonderful memories of your family and holidays in the past when everything was fine and wonderful.”

Lisa, 59, noted that Erica behaved as if she was “out of control,” adding: “You have experienced a huge trauma. Your husband wasn’t the guy you or any of us thought he was, and you had to put up with it because you were married to him.”

Erica agreed that her “reckless” behavior could no longer continue. “The truth is that I could have hurt myself,” she added. — It can’t be that simple.

Earlier this year, the TV presenter discussed mixing “alcohol and antidepressants” while the cameras were working. “You can’t go through what I went through the previous season and not feel anything,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in May. “I wanted to have some fun and not feel so heavy. That’s what I did.”

At the time, Erica explained that she was still “mourning” her marriage. “I think it gets lost in the sensational version of it all. This was a man I had been married to for over 20 years, and with him for about 23 [years]. It’s difficult,” she added. “There are real moments of sadness, real moments — for example, when the holidays came, you know, at Christmas, I just remembered how much fun we had. …But what are you going to do about it? Such things happen in life. They happen to everyone; everyone is mourning something.”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 20:00 ET.