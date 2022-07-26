Erica Jane Apparently Received a $50 Million lawsuit at the airport After Returning Home from Vacation

Erica Jane at the MTV Movie and TV Awards Unscripted in Los Angeles, June 2, 2022. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The drama continues. Erica Jane apparently received a $50 million lawsuit when she arrived at the airport after her vacation in Hawaii.

The 51-year-old star of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” on Friday, July 22, at Los Angeles International Airport approached a woman in the baggage claim area. In the video obtained by Page Six, the woman handed the reality TV star a stack of papers and said: “I just wanted to give you these documents. It is a challenge and a complaint to serve you.

The author of Pretty Mess, casually dressed in a hoodie, accepted the documents before replying, “Thank you very much.” The Bravo personality was on vacation in Hawaii with his RHOBH colleagues Lisa Rinna and Diane Jenkins.

The latest lawsuit was filed by Edelson PC, which handled the bankruptcy case of Tom Girardi’s former law firm, Girardi Keese. According to Page Six, Eric is charged with nine counts in the lawsuit, including racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, as well as illegal business practices and deception.

The documents also allege that the Georgia-born EJ Global company “was created with the aim of channeling money from Girardi Keys in favor of Erica.”

Earlier this year, Edelson PC filed a separate lawsuit against Erica and her 83-year-old estranged husband, but she was eventually excluded from the lawsuit. The lawsuit alleged similar offenses, including racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, obtaining stolen property and illegal business practices, actions of consumers of remedies and deception.

Since announcing her separation from Tom in November 2020, Erica has been embroiled in a series of legal battles related to her ex-husband’s business dealings. A month after she filed for divorce, she and her former lawyer were accused of embezzling funds intended for the families of the victims of the Lion Air Flight 610 crash. (Erica was removed from this lawsuit in January.)

The singer’s latest legal drama “XXPEN$IVE” occurred a few days after former Nicolas Cage Christina Fulton sued her for alleged fraud and theft. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, 55-year-old Fulton claimed that Tom and two of his former colleagues misappropriated her money to maintain their personal lifestyle.

The Snake Eyes actress, who has 31-year-old Weston and 58-year-old Cage, hired Girardi Keys to represent her after she was injured in a car crash in January 2016. Fulton received $924,300 in the case, but she claimed that she still did not know “where her money went.” The lawsuit also claims that part of her “squandered” settlement was transferred to Erica through EJ Global.

The “Pretty Mess” singer has not publicly commented on Fulton’s accusations.