Erica Badu “urinated” on her panties — so Kim Kardashian sends her more

Accidents happen! Erika Badu made Kim Kardashian’s Skims an unexpected advertisement when she admitted that she goes to the bathroom through her “panties” because they are so “comfortable” that she forgot about them.

“Just peed through my @skims panties because he [sic] forgot I was wearing them. Without a cap,” 51—year-old Badu wrote on Thursday, May 19. “So convenient. You tell Kim everything. Do I have a lawsuit! Funny.”

The praise caught the attention of 41-year-old Kim, which prompted the reality TV star to repost the message in her Instagram story.

“This is actually the biggest complaint of J/K LOL customers,” she wrote on a screenshot of Badu’s tweet. “I understand you, Queen. We are sending you fresh new @skims panties as soon as possible!!!”

Badu isn’t the only celebrity obsessed with a shapewear brand. Stars including Nicki Minaj, Ashley Graham, Jenna Dewan and La La Anthony are also fans of the collection.

Kim’s sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, are also known for using the products of this label. However, 37-year-old Khloe revealed one criticism of Skims in an episode of Hulu The Kardashians. On April 14, at the premiere of the new family reality show, Chloe told Kim that the brand’s body needed more fabric.

“I have a problem with you,” Chloe told Kim when they were about to have lunch. “Only about Skims. So, you know, you guys are laughing at me for having a bigger vagina than most. You know the bodysuit, the one with the ruffles… I’m wearing it right now and it’s awesome, but [the fabric] is a sliver. The vagina needs a little more tissue. Just a little wider.”

Who launched Skims in 2019. At first, she introduced the brand with underwear, including bras, underwear and shapewear, but has since expanded to offer homewear, dresses, pajamas, swimming trunks and clothing for men.

Earlier this year, during an interview with E! News, Kim shared that her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, wears Skims.

“Pete has a collection of guys. Shirts and T-shirts and underwear. super convenient. Every guy likes it. This is the softest and most comfortable of all,” she told the publication.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians graduate was first linked to the 28-year-old star of the Saturday Night Live show in October 2021, eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West.

West, 44, and Kardashian got married in 2014, they have daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.