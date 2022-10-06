Eric Weinberg, the screenwriter and producer of The Clinic, is accused of 18 counts of sexual assault.

Eric Weinberg, a television producer and screenwriter who worked on such series as “The Clinic” and “Lascivious California,” has been charged with 18 counts of sexual assault.

Initially, the producer was arrested in July in Los Angeles and released on bail in the amount of 3.2 million dollars (2.8 million pounds). On Tuesday (October 4), he was arrested again and released on bail in the amount of $ 5 million (4.4 million pounds).

At a press conference on Wednesday, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon said: “The defendant relied on his Hollywood credentials to lure young women for photo shoots where he allegedly raped them.

“Power and influence can corrupt some to harm others, which often leads to lifelong trauma for those who have been victimized.”

The announced 18 charges include six counts of sexual penetration with the use of force, four counts of oral copulation, three counts of forcible rape and two counts of sexual battery by restraint.

Weinberg is also charged with assault with the use of force, which may result in serious bodily injury, attempted sexual penetration with the use of force and false imprisonment with violence.

The alleged incidents involving five women occurred between 2014 and 2019.

Weinberg was previously arrested on 20 counts of sexual harassment in July. It is alleged that he lured young women into his house under the pretext of a photo shoot, made unwanted advances and entered into sexual relations without their consent.

During an investigation conducted by The Hollywood Reporter last month, more than 20 women discussed their alleged encounters with Weinberg and accused him of predatory behavior and initiating sexual activity.

In the report, Weinberg’s divorce lawyer Karen Silver dismissed the claims as “strategically based criminal charges” stemming from a “heavily litigated and bitter custody dispute.”

His lawyer Robin Sachs has previously denied all wrongdoing (via the Los Angeles Times) in an unrelated child custody case, calling the women’s claims a “blatant smear campaign” with “unconscionable and unfounded accusations.”

Weinberg’s arraignment is scheduled for October 25.

The series “Clinic”, created by Bill Lawrence, ended in March 2010 after nine seasons. The medical comedy stars Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison and Neil Flynn.