Manchester United have always been known for their late goals, but over the past few years that trademark spirit has been lost. But the “red devils” seem to have regained their destructive power.

Eric ten Haga was praised for the way he handled the team and for the developed models of the game, but his biggest achievement at the moment is the restoration of the famous position of the club “never give up”.

United scored with almost the last shot of the game, coming on as a substitute for Alejandro Garnacho, and beat an energetic Fulham team 2-1 away at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

United’s late volley The Reds have already scored late winners twice, once in the Premier League and once in the Europa League, and also equalized in added time against Chelsea.

It was vital for United to win the meeting in London, especially given that the players are away for six weeks because of the World Cup.

Alejandro Garnacho is special.

But circumstances did not help the Dutchman in preparation. He had to let Cristiano Ronaldo go as he wanted to leave for Portugal, while injuries and other problems meant they were left without Anthony and Jaydon Sancho up front.

The disqualification of Diogo Dalot forced Ten Haga to field left-back Tyrell Malasia to the right of the defense with out-of-form Anthony Elanga in front of him.

The bench was so weak that Ten Hag could not make any substitutions in attack, except to call up the hero of the night Garnacho, and Scott McTominay sometimes joined Marcus Rashford as an additional striker.

ETH needs help in January

Malasia struggled the whole game, and this was expected, given that he was playing in an unknown position, and Elanga did not help him at all.

But the Dutch defender fought bravely and never hid from his duties. Ten Hag will be pleased with his ferocious attitude, which was picked up by the whole team.

The result will no doubt please the boss, but he will be desperately pleading with the Glazers as he badly needs reinforcements if United are to succeed this season.

The schedule after the World Cup is crazy, and since United are still participating in four tournaments at the moment, a striker and a reserve right—back are the minimum requirements at this stage.