Eric Ten Hag’s Choice And Lack of Options to Blame Aston Villa

Everything was going well before Sunday’s Premier League away match against Aston Villa. United had a nine-game winless streak and last lost from a game almost a month ago.

But everything that could have gone wrong happened to Villans when the Red Devils were defeated by a score of 1: 3. The result meant that United could not close the gap between the teams from the top four.

Villa scored through Leon Bailey and Lucas Digne in the first half before Jacob Ramsey settled the situation early in the second half. Ramsey’s own goal at the end of the first half gave United a glimmer of hope before it was destroyed in the second.

Fatigue plays a role

Such a result was not expected, and the bad result was due to many factors. The Reds entered the game just two days after a grueling Europa League game, and the players definitely looked tired.

Christian Eriksen definitely looked exhausted and often slowly came back to the second balls. Eric ten Hag made the right choice this season.

In the absence of Bruno Fernandes, it was important that United not only had a creative approach, but also someone who worked hard.

But on Sunday, the decision to start second-rate Donnie van de Beek again after his ineffective midweek performance was wrong.

The Dutchman looked lost most of the time, and ideally the team should reduce their losses and take someone of high quality.

It would have been better to start with Fred, especially with his aggressive pressing, and it was incredible to see the Dutch midfielder come out of the dressing room in the second half.

Donny’s not good enough

Cristiano Ronaldo was bad again and the decision to play Marcus Rashford on the right didn’t work.

In previous seasons, the Portuguese would have hidden his head, but now he looks like a shadow of himself.

In the pursuit of the game, the manager had no better options to change the game.

When Ten Hag really decided to change, he had to involve Tyrell Malasia, Anthony Elanga to solve the problem, and only Anthony Martial could influence the situation.

Glazers should realize the need to refresh the squad, add cover in important areas, for example, in the right-back position, in the middle of work and especially in attack.

With the same opponent in the League Cup, Ten Hag and United should ideally try to catch up on Sunday.