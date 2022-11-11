Eric Ten Hag Will Receive a £100 Million War Chest to Sign The Dream Midfielder Next Summer

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing another world-class midfielder next summer.

According to Jacques Talbot, Eric ten Hag will be allocated 100 million pounds to strengthen this key area of the team.

“Casemiro, according to the club, is a short-term solution, and ultimately they want to attract a player under the age of 25 who has development opportunities to become the heart of the team. ”

United chose four candidates: Jude Bellingham, Bruno Guimaraes, Declan Rice and Frankie de Jong.

The club has been linked with three others, but Guimaraes remains a target for left field.

The report goes on to say:

“Some at the club believe that a £70 million offer could tempt Guimaraes from Newcastle, who is adamant that he will not sell him.”

“The player’s determination could be put to the test if Newcastle fail to make the top four this season, although he is expected to stay.”

“It is clear that the agent of the star was making a fuss through the media in order to arouse interest and achieve a new contract extension.”

“In any case, Manchester United are interested in the former Lyon maestro.

It is reported that Liverpool and Real Madrid want to acquire Bellingham, so United should be ready to enter the transfer battle with the two European giants.

Rice and De Jong are names United admires. Both have unique skill sets that will lift Ten Hag’s side.

The United boss will have to make an important decision according to the tactical approach he has chosen.