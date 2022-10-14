Eric ten Hag tells what Anthony has to do to take his game to a new level before the match with Newcastle

Manchester United coach Eric ten Hag spoke to the press before Sunday’s match with Newcastle.

Just a day after United defeated Omonia with a zero score, the Dutch boss spoke about his plans and the preparation of his team for the decisive match with the Magpies.

One of the players who came to the fore during Ten Hag’s press conference was Anthony. The Brazilian is addicted to English football like a fish in water.

When asked what the world should expect from Anthony, Ten Hag replied: “Development. I think we’ve already seen some of his dribbling capabilities and his speed. His finishing, also his creation, but now he also needs to work on a lot of variations.”

He added of the striker: “He [Anthony] is a player who can adapt quickly to a high level and he is a player who likes challenges and he needs challenges.”

“Every training session is a challenge for him, every game is a challenge, and it will make him the best, and he likes it. I think he’s already at a very good level when you’re the first player to score three in a row, three goals for United in history. This already shows his potential.”

Apart from Anthony, the United boss also spoke about the other strikers at his disposal. He confirmed that Anthony Martial is bidding for a place against Eddie Howe’s men, although the Frenchman will have to conduct additional tests.

He has helped Marcus Rashford and Jaydon Sancho score more than 20 goals this season. Ten Hag noted that the final and clinical nature of Rashford in front of goal needs to be improved. The Englishman was particularly wasteful last night against Omonia, where on another day his misses could have cost his team three points.

Sancho, who has been heavily criticized in recent weeks, was praised by the manager for a much improved cameo role against Omonia after he came on as a substitute.

The 52-year-old actor told the press about Harry Maguire. According to Ten Hag, the defender will not be part of the game day, but he will return to training next week.

The Dutchman warned fans and his players about the danger of underestimating Newcastle. He described the opponent as a team that plays very energetically, with high intensity, which makes it difficult for the opponent to break them.

Finally, he stressed the importance of winning, noting that this will only give the team an incentive to continue winning and achieve positive results.

It is imperative that the Red Devils take all three points against a dangerous and resurgent Newcastle team. There are more difficult matches ahead, in which you need to score as many points as possible while there is an opportunity to do so.