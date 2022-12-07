Eric ten Hag Talks About How Important The Human Factor Is For a Successful Transition

Since the great Sir Alex Ferguson said goodbye to a great game, it has been a chaotic time for Manchester United both on and off the pitch.

With Ed Woodward in charge of transfers, the Red Devils invariably ended up overpaying for their goals, and more often than not players were brought in to increase T-shirt sales rather than to match the coach’s style of play.

But as soon as Eric ten Hag set foot at Old Trafford, it became clear that he was not joking, and the transfers carried out by the club showed it.

Quality was an obvious prerequisite as Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro showed their first-class performance this season.

The Secret of ETH Transfer

But beyond that, these players have a certain aura and character that has evolved into a much more harmonious squad, which often reports that the camaraderie is higher than ever.

Last season there were a lot of reports of locker room clicks, frequent power struggles and the egos of some players who became too big to handle.

“We have looked, and it is clear with the players that first of all it is the player’s capabilities,” he told United’s official website.

“The person behind is also an important factor, but you can’t underestimate him. You need the right characters in your locker room, not only if you want to win the game, but also if you want to win trophies.”

It is said that Martinez is so passionate and popular in the group that he talks to everyone and refuses to let the players sit alone.

Among Ten Hag’s rules is the need to maintain discipline, which includes eating together, not using phones in a sitting position, and communicating with other team members to create a more friendly atmosphere.

ETH, a follower of the discipline

The Dutchman’s serious position was obvious to everyone, especially in connection with how he handled the Cristiano Ronaldo saga. It definitely won him fans among the band.

“We have to, because we have huge ambitions, and if you have, you have to follow the highest standards and live by them every day.

“This is the only way to get better and make progress. As I said, I’m happy with where we are right now, but I also see a lot of elements in football for improvement.

“I have a feeling, we have a feeling that we are moving in the right direction, but we also know that there is still a lot of work to be done here.”

His constant leadership and call for greater excellence should ideally lead to a successful season for a club that has lacked success in recent years.