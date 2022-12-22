Eric Ten Hag Is “Very Happy” With Aaron Van Bissaka

The writing was looking at the wall for Aaron Van Bissaka regarding his future at Manchester United.

Limited to just a few minutes of football since Eric Ten Hag took charge of the club, the right-back has been linked with moves to West Ham, Wolves and Crystal Palace in the upcoming January window.

United have also been linked with a lot of right-backs, as it’s no secret that Ten Hag wanted fresh blood as a support for Diogo Dalot.

It was also widely reported that in the summer the club was close to buying Sergino Desta from Barcelona, but simply got rid of the Englishman too late.

But 90 minutes could change the whole situation.

Due to a hamstring injury that left Dalot sidelined, Van Bissaka started the game against Burnley in the Carabao Cup fourth round match and played superbly, which did not go unnoticed by the manager.

“Aaron Van Bissaka: it’s clear he has a future,” Ten Hag told reporters after the game.

“He had some good years here at Manchester United, but from the very beginning of this season he had a lot of illnesses and injuries, so he was lagging behind.

“He’s been in good shape since the restart and he can train with the team and you can see how he’s progressing, his fitness level is improving, his performance level is improving and I’m really pleased with his performance today.

“He gave an assist — especially the way he gave an assist — about his movement at the right moment and time, and, of course, about Bruno’s great pass, but the pass is great.

“I am pleased with his performance. He did well.”

A second chance for the former Palace player will save Ten Haga from the headache associated with the transfer and allow him to concentrate on strengthening the attack, which, of course, should be a priority in the upcoming window.

In this regard, all signs point to Kodi Gakpo from PSV, who should be available for less than 50 million pounds.