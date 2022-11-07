Eric ten Hag hints at Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro as Possible Captains

Yesterday ManchesterUnited lost 3-1 to Aston Villa at Villa Park.

United lost by three goals to Leon Bailly, Lucas Digne and Jacob Ramsey.

On a day when United lacked creativity and ingenuity, it helped to highlight the importance of Bruno Fernandez, the club’s main creative force.

Fernandes was disqualified after receiving a warning in the match against West Ham. In his absence, Cristiano Ronaldo was the team captain.

Speaking after the game, the United boss justified the appointment of Ronaldo as captain — a decision that many have questioned.

Ronaldo has been bad this season both on and off the pitch, and his public performance against Tottenham exposed the cracks in the player’s relationship with Ten Hag.

On why he entrusted the 37-year—old with the armband, Ten Hag said: “Cristiano is a leader, especially [he] is the leader of the team, so he has the group, clearly.”

The Dutch coach named two other unexpected candidates who could be awarded the title of captain before he eventually settled on Ronaldo.

“Casemiro is a leader, Lich [Martinez] can be a leader. Casemiro doesn’t speak 100% perfect English.”

David de Gea is another one who is mentioned in Ten Haga’s comments as a possible alternative captain choice.

It says a lot about the characters of Martinez and Casemiro that just a few months after arriving at Old Trafford, they are already being talked about as the leaders of the team, and they can be trusted as Ten Haga’s assistants.

The pair have been solid so far, and while they may not have been as good against Unai Emery’s team, one can’t help but think they’ll both return to their dashing ways in the next game.