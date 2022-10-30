Eric ten Hag Hinted at Future Transfer Plans In a Post-Match Interview With West Ham United

Eric ten Hag, in his post-match interview with West Ham United, expressed the need for depth in the squad.

In a tense match at Old Trafford, Manchester United won 1-0.

Marcus Rashford’s powerful header was enough for the hosts to get all three points.

West Ham got into the game and gave United some problems in the last fifteen minutes.

David de Gea’s brilliant saves kept the Hammers at bay, much to Ten Haga’s delight.

In his post – match interview , he said:

“I think we have to manage the game better. Clearly.”

“Our philosophy is that we defend ourselves with all eleven.”

The United boss was asked about the game of Diogo Dalot, to which he replied:

“I am very happy with the development of Diogo [Dalot]. I think his defensive positions are growing from game to game.”

Manchester United need two good full-backs [left and right] because we have a lot of games ahead of us.”

He also responded to Pep Guardiola’s comments about United returning.

“I think it’s too fast, you know, the second half!”

“But our spirit is amazing and we have the qualities to score goals. If we continue, we will be in the right direction.”