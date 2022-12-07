Eric ten Hag Finally Broke His Silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Departure From United

Manchester United coach Eric ten Hag has broken his silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from the club.

Speaking before today’s friendly match against Cadiz, Ten Hag succinctly said: “He’s gone, and that’s the past.

“Now we are looking ahead and looking to the future.”

Ten Hag discussing Ronaldo’s #MUFC exit for the first time:

Ronaldo left the club by mutual consent after a series of tantrums and a rash candid interview with Piers Morgan, which was not sanctioned by the club.

In an interview, he criticized the club and the players and said that he “does not respect” Ten Hag.

After receiving legal advice, the club decided to terminate the contract with the player, making him a free agent shortly before the World Cup.

There were similar tantrums in Portugal when the 37-year-old scolded coach Fernando Santos after he was replaced in the match against South Korea.

This led to Ronaldo dropping out of the 1/8 finals yesterday against Switzerland, which Selecao won with a score of 6:1, mainly due to the exploits of Gonzalo Ramos, who replaced Ronaldo as a central striker.

Ramos scored a hat-trick and gave an assist.

As for United, today they will play Cadiz with the last remaining striker Anthony Martial, who will probably play at the top.

A bid for Ramos, who has a 75 million euro buyout clause, or Cody Gakpo from PSV, could be received from the Red Devils in January as they look for a replacement for the departing star.