Eric Ten Hag Confirms Contract Extensions For Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Diego Dolota and Fred

Eric ten Hag has confirmed that Manchester United have extended the contracts of four senior players.

Speaking to MUTV in an interview that will be broadcast on Tuesday (via ManUtd.com ), the manager answered a question about Diogo Dalot, Fred, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw.

All the quartets had contracts expiring in June, but each had an optional extra year that the club could activate.

“Yes, I can confirm that,” Ten Hag said.

“We are happy because the team is moving in the right direction, and these players [are] making a huge contribution in this direction.

“We want to develop, we want to support these players and we want them to stay in our process.

“That’s why we came to these decisions, I am sure that these are the right decisions.

“We want to build a team for the future, for many years to come, and these players should be part of it.”

Initiating a one-year extension allows the club to continue paying players at the old rate for another 12 months while negotiations on a new agreement are underway. Dalot and Rashford, in particular, will seek to significantly increase their current deals.

Another reason to initiate an extension is to scare off interest from other clubs. It is reported that all four mentioned stars are in the field of view of some representatives of the European elite.

There are rumors that Dalot and Shaw are interesting to Barcelona, and Rashford and Fred are connected with PSG.

Another star who is in the same contract situation is David de Gea, but reports that the club prefers not to use his extension along with others seem to be true.

This is due to the excessive salary of 375,000 pounds per week under his current contract, which the club is reportedly trying to reduce during the ongoing negotiations on a new contract.