With qualification for the 1/8 finals at stake, the England team did their job superbly, defeating Wales 3-0 in the last group game to set up a clash with Senegal.

The hero of the evening was the Manchester United player Marcus Rashford, who scored a double and became the top scorer of this season, and is also on the way to becoming a contender for this year’s Golden Boot.

One of the most enjoyable aspects of his performance was his playing on the right flank, a role he is usually uncomfortable with.

However, his performances will be a big boost for United boss Eric ten Hag, under whom Rashford seems to be enjoying his football again.

Sancho’s problems this season

However, one United striker who was supposed to fly to Qatar but couldn’t was Jaydon Sancho.

The United number 25 has started the season brilliantly, becoming the team’s top scorer with three goals in the pre-season. And he started the season well too, scoring three times in a month.

Jadon Sancho is spending his time off in the Netherlands training and preparing for Man United's season restart in December. Good on him 👏❤️️#mufc pic.twitter.com/gHsgXYNzFF — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) November 24, 2022

And all this led to the fact that the boss of the “Three Lions” Gareth Southgate demanded to include him in his plans for the World Cup. But after Sancho missed the last set of friendly matches before the exhibition match in Qatar, he regressed a lot.

The 22-year-old winger, known for his dribbling and scoring talent, has become a shadow of himself.

The former Borussia Dortmund star looked unsure of herself, was afraid to fight with her man and most often chose a safer option, returning the ball to her extreme defender. And this led to Ten Hag trying out his young star.

ETH Demands More from Sancho

According to AS, “before the World Cup and missing the last five games with his club — the first two as a substitute and the next three due to illness – the Dutch coach made it clear to Sancho that he was not satisfied with his performance and asked for more commitment.”

Due to the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from the club and the difficulties associated with completing the transition in the difficult January transfer window, the former Ajax boss will count on his available players to tighten up.

Sancho’s position will become even more complicated due to the appearance of the academy star Alejandro Garnacho, who played a major role in the left flank position previously occupied by the Englishman.

Garnacho started training early, and Sancho also leaves no stone unturned. According to The Peoples Person, Shirokaya works in the Netherlands with a trainer recommended by Ten Hag.

If United end up buying World Cup hero Cody Gakpo, things could get even tougher for the United winger. It is unlikely that Sancho will prove to his manager that he deserves a place in the starting lineup.