Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea will become a free agent at the end of the season.

United have the option to extend his term for another year, but there are doubts about his compliance with Eric ten Haga’s system and his age.

Concerns about his situation prompted United to look for an alternative, and Porto’s Diogo Costa became the main alternative.

However, according to The Daily Star exclusive, the Spaniard will stay at Old Trafford for a long time.

The Daily Star reports that Ten Hag has approved negotiations to extend the contract with De Gea.

“David de Gea will have to take a significant pay cut to extend his stay at Manchester United. They [club bosses] want to cut De Gea’s weekly salary, which makes him the second highest earner at the club after Cristiano Ronaldo by at least £100,000.”

“It would save them most of the 5 million pounds annually. So far there have been no talks between United and De Gea about his future after the end of the season.”

“The Reds boss has told the board of directors to re-sign De Gea, but admits that this will only happen if he agrees to hit his salary package hard.”

De Gea himself has made no secret of his desire to stay at the club, where he has been since 2011, when United snatched him from the hands of Atletico Madrid.

Even after a £100,000 salary cut to £275,000, De Gea is still one of the highest paid goalkeepers in world football.

He endured a difficult start to life under Ten Haga, when his mistakes helped Brentford beat the Red Devils by a score of 4:0.

However, since then, the 32-year-old has excelled, occasionally making brilliant saves when required. His heroics against West Ham helped guarantee the team all three points.

Some fans would undoubtedly be happy to see another defender, but if Ten Hag is confident that De Gea will be able to adapt to his philosophy, the board should support him and come to an agreement with De Gea.