Eric Hosmer’s Weird Deadline Ends With Trade to Red Sox

It was the MLB trade deadline for Eric Hosmer.

The veteran first baseman was in the deal that sends Juan Soto to the Padres, but he refused to waive his no-trade clause that would have sent him to the Nationals. A few hours later, it was announced that Hosmer would be traded to the Red Sox instead.

Even though Boston has disappointed this season and is three games away from a wild-card spot, it’s still probably a better landing spot for Hosmer than a Washington team undergoing a complete rebuild that just traded a generation star.

The Padres are also expected to get first baseman Josh Bell’s chop in the Soto deal. Bell will take Hosmer’s place on the field and in the lineup.

Young avenues heading to the Nationals were the centerpiece of Soto’s comeback, so Hosmer’s reluctance only delayed the blockbuster, instead of derailing it.

Hosmer has three years and $39 million left on his contract after this season, and is represented by Scott Boras.

Hosmer, 32, was previously linked to a trade with the Mets this offseason that sent Dominic Smith to San Diego.