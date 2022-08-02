Eric Hosmer Deal Details: Trade Ban Clause prevents Juan Soto from moving to Padres

Eric Hosmer has found a new home, even if he wasn’t part of Deadline’s biggest blockbuster.

It was a chaotic morning for the 32-year-old first baseman, who was initially reported to be an important part of a blockbuster deal, sending All-Star outfielder Juan Soto to the Padres for a crop of prospects. But there was a catch — Hosmer had a clause in his contract prohibiting the exchange for 10 specific teams, and the Nationals were one of them, which delayed the exchange for a moment.

While several reports suggested that Soto’s exchange would still take place despite Hosmer’s trade ban, there was a brief pause in action as the Padres looked for other opportunities for the veteran.

Shortly after, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune was the first to report that Hosmer would move to the Red Sox, which would give Boston a new starting first baseman.

Details of Eric Hosmer’s deal

The Red Sox get:

1B Eric Hosmer

Padres get:

subject to clarification

What does this mean for the Padre

The Padres tried to include Hosmer with prospects SS CJ Abrams, LHP Mackenzie Gore, OF Robert Hassell III, OF James Wood and RHP Jarlin Suana to get All-Star outfielder Soto, but Hosmer refused to waive the no-trade clause in his contract.

Hosmer reportedly had 10 teams on his no-trade list, and since one of them was the Nationals team, he had all the leverage over the San Diego front office. The Padres were still able to acquire Soto by adding Luke Voit to the 1B package, but Hosmer was not included in the deal.