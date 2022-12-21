Eric Bailly Took Up a Special Fitness Program After an Injury in Marseille.

The Manchester United star, who is on loan from French club Marseille, is expected to return to training this week after an injury sustained earlier in the season.

When Eric ten Hag arrived at the club in the summer, the Ivory Coast national team player could not convince the manager to include him in his plans for the first team.

He was sent on loan to a French club, and the deal could potentially become permanent if they reach the Champions League.

When he played, he was great on the pitch, but his injury problems continued, just like in his career at Manchester United.

The 28-year-old will be keen to put his problems behind him and will need to convince the Marseille coach that he is fit enough to start the game after an unusual mid-season break in the World Cup.

He has already suffered two separate injuries while on loan in France, and this is becoming another problem for both his new club and United, who will undoubtedly want to get rid of.

The current injury occurred in the Champions League match against the Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur, where he came off in the first half.

It was his first match after the first injury, but he could not keep himself in shape for a long time after being substituted in the first half.

Through Sport Witness, L’Equipe reports that the United player is “continuing his fitness program and should be able to reintegrate collective training this week.”

Marseille manager Igor Tudor said Bailly had undergone “real physical training with special emphasis on the hip to avoid new injuries.”

United and Marseille fans hope that this new fitness program will help the central defender in the future.

If it succeeds, it is clear that the French club will have a good defender until the end of the season.