The Manchester United loanee Eric Bailly, who currently plays for Olympique Marseille, was removed from the field today in the fifteenth minute during a coup in France.

Bailly landed a kung fu kick that accurately hit the Yera player in the chest.

Bailly’s challenge to the karate king left Moussa N’Diaye in a terrible state.

As a result, N’Diaye had to be stretched on a stretcher and taken to the hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

On the other hand, the Ivorian was given orders to march, and his participation in the game came to a premature end.

🚨🇨🇮 #MUFC loanee Eric Bailly puts his opposition in hospital and is sent off. pic.twitter.com/b5mD1o5l6S — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) January 7, 2023

Bailly’s lease at Marseille was relatively successful, but he was hampered by injury.

Recently, former Ivory Coast manager Patrice Beaumelle remarked that a United player can become one of the best defenders in the world if he gets rid of health problems.

Beaumelle said: “If he is not bothered by muscle problems, for me he is one of the best defenders in the world. An exceptional player.”

“He demonstrates tremendous strength, lightness, he is very fast, he is difficult to challenge, always in the right place. He has everything.”

“If he manages to play for a month without a break, we will be able to see him at the highest level.”

However, the removal of Bailly had little effect on Marseille’s chances of winning.

The French giants won by a two-goal margin with former United player Alexis Sanchez on the scoresheet.

Sanchez converted a dubious penalty shortly before the break and put Marseille ahead.

Bamba Dieng’s second goal in the 70th minute secured the victory for Marseille. I hope N’Diaye is all right and he is making a full recovery.