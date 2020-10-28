Erdogan’s satirical caricature is ‘disgusting’

Turkey criticizes Erdogan’s French cartoon as a “disgusting effort” to sow “cultural racism and hatred.”

To complete the tensions between France and Muslim countries, now the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo presents a cartoon depicting Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, in an inappropriate situation.

In light of this, Turkey said it will seek to take appropriate legal and diplomatic measures in response to a cartoon of President Tayyip Erdogan published in the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, Turkey’s Communications Directorate said on Wednesday.

“Our people should have no doubt that all necessary diplomatic and legal measures will be taken against the cartoon in question. Our battle against these rude, ill-intentioned and insulting measures will continue to the end with reason but determination, ”stated the leadership.

State media reported that Turkish prosecutors had also launched an investigation into Charlie Hebdo executives for their actions.

The cartoon of Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan published in the French satirical weekly on Wednesday was previously criticized by Turkish officials as a “disgusting effort” to “spread their racism and cultural hatred.”

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin condemned the publication of the cartoon on Twitter saying it “shows no respect for any beliefs, holiness and values.” “They are simply showing their own vulgarity and immorality. An attack on personal rights is not humor and freedom of expression,” he said.

Turkey’s presidential communications director Fahrettin Altun wrote on Twitter that French President Emmanuel Macron’s “anti-Muslim agenda” was “bearing fruit.”

On Tuesday, the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo released the cover of its Wednesday issue, which featured a cartoon depicting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sitting in a half-dressed armchair with a canned drink in hand.

Erdogan cartoon stokes tensions

The cartoon character is also shown lifting the dress of a woman in an Islamic hijab, who is suggested to have given him the drink, exposing his bare rear.

The attached caption reads: “Erdogan is very playful in his private life.”

The satirical magazine previously published cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad, considered blasphemous by Muslims. In 2015, two Muslim terrorists broke into the magazine’s office and opened fire, killing 12 and wounding 11 others.

Current events fuel the recent escalation of disputes between Turkey and France, sparked by comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron about radical Islam following the death of teacher Samuel Paty at the hands of a radicalized teenager.

French President Macron’s anti-Muslim agenda is bearing fruit! Charlie Hebdo just published a series of so-called cartoons full of despicable images purportedly of our President. We condemn this most disgusting effort by this publication to spread its cultural racism and hatred. — Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) October 27, 2020

In a speech delivered by French President Emmanuel Macron on October 21 during a commemoration ceremony for Paty, who was assassinated on October 16 after showing cartoons depicting the Islamic prophet Muhammad to his students, Macron called on people to “release Islam in France of the influence “.

Declaring Islam to be a religion “in crisis” around the world, he also added that the country will continue to defend freedom of expression, promising new legislation in France, including stricter oversight of education and control of funding. foreigner from mosques.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan weighed in on Macron’s remarks, saying the French president did not respect millions of French Muslim citizens.

In a speech on October 23, Erdogan said: “What else can be said about a head of state who treats millions of members of different religious groups in this way? First, take a mind control.” The statement prompted France to withdraw its ambassador from Ankara due to “unacceptable” comments from the Turkish president.



