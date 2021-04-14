ER: George Clooney should join the cast at series reunion

ER: In the beginning of April, the series ER – Plantão Médico celebrated 12 years since the public last saw the characters on TV. But fans of the production have good news: the original cast is due to meet April 22 (Thursday) on the Stars in the House channel, created by Seth Rudetsky and her husband James Wesley.

According to People magazine, actors George Clooney (Doug Ross), Julianna Margulies (Carol Hathaway), Anthony Edwards (Mark Greene), Gloria Reuben (Jeanie Boulet) and Noah Wyle (John Carter) should attend the meeting. Sherry Stringfield (Susan Lewis) and Eriq La Salle (Peter Benton) were not on the guest list.

The event will benefit Reuben’s Waterkeeper Alliance, a non-profit organization focused exclusively on the distribution of drinking water. Gloria Reuben, actress who coordinated the virtual meeting, says that she is looking forward to the reunion. “I am absolutely thrilled to bring my ER family together for such a noble cause. Thank you so much, Seth and James, for allowing us to use the channel to do this, ‘she said in a statement.

With the series ending in 2009, executive producer John Wells says there is no intention of producing a production revival. However, he says he would be open to discussion if a “really good” idea came up.