Equipment “Warzone 2” — How to Get Equipment During a Match

Warzone 2 downloads are pretty hard to get. This is a big change from how they worked in the last game, where you could pool money to buy them at the purchase station. Now there’s a little more on that, and there are a few different ways to get gear in Warzone 2.

To get gear in Warzone 2, you have three options. Some of them will require the capture of AI-controlled fortresses, while others will set you the task of risking collisions with enemies to collect loads of supplies. Whatever you choose, you’ll need to weigh the risk and see if it’s worth it for your gear, or if you should continue with ground mining.

Whichever method you choose, getting equipment in Warzone 2 will give you a significant advantage over your opponents. First, you will get perks, some of which will allow you to accumulate explosive damage or improve your tactical sprint. Here’s how to get gear in Warzone 2.

How to get gear in Warzone 2

There are three main methods that you can use to get your gear in Warzone 2. The first is to use Buy Stations. For 5,000 cash, you can purchase the main weapon in one of your gear sets. It won’t give you full gear, but it will give you the main weapon and its accessories.

Next come the Fortresses. There are three of them in each game, and they are marked on the map shortly after landing. They have AI fighters, and they are hotbeds of early skirmishes with other players. This is an extremely high-risk method and by far the most difficult way to get gear in Warzone 2. However, the advantage of this method is great. Upon completion of the Fortress, all members of your team will receive their equipment.

You just need to get inside and get to the box where you can defuse the bomb. Once you do this, you can destroy enemies in the immediate vicinity. After you do this, the box will become an upload for you and your team.

Finally, we have offloads. They are marked on the map with yellow boxes and appear about halfway across the map. The catch? Well, everyone can use them, so they are very busy.

Is it worth going for equipment in Warzone 2?

So now the big question is, should you worry about gear in Warzone 2? This is a difficult question, but it becomes easier if you look at how Warzone 2 compares with its predecessor. In Warzone, most players already had equipment by the end of the game. This is not the case in Warzone 2. While perks give you an advantage, the risk associated with AI Strongholds is extremely high. Gear drops are somewhat safer, but still very busy. In solo, this is not a problem, but in squads of three or more people it is more difficult to enter and exit without a fight.

As a rule, you have to rob money and try to buy basic weapons at purchase stations. You can do it twice so that you have two good weapons. If you want more action, you can try Strongholds, but only if everyone in your team is ready to fight. Ultimately, gear doesn’t change the game as much as it does in Warzone, so don’t strain your team too much by fighting for it.

How to set up individual equipment in Gunsmith

Finally, let’s take a look at custom downloads setup. You will need to do this in the Weapons tab before the match. Setting up custom uploads will allow you to adapt what you get in the game by resetting the upload. Pay special attention to your main weapon, as it is easy to buy at the purchase station.

Once in the armory armory, find the custom equipment tab. You can find a selection of equipment already there. You can either edit existing ones or click the “+” icon to add your own and create it from scratch. You should also rename your main downloads so that they are easily accessible in the game. You don’t want to sort the menu by picking up equipment drops, especially considering that they are visible to everyone on the map.

That’s all you need to know about how to get gear in Warzone 2. To learn more about the game, be sure to check out our list of Warzone 2 weapons.

