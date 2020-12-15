Equinox: Danish Netflix series gets trailer full of mysteries

Netflix released a full trailer of its new Danish bet on the platform, Equinox. The new series promises to bring many mysteries to the viewer as Astrid, the main character played by Danica Curcic, seeks to solve the disappearance of her sister in 1999.

The disappearance of the entire class of graduates that year – including Astrid’s older sister – happened when she was still a child. Astrid grew up having nightmares involving Ida, her sister, and the other missing young men.

Now, 20 years later, when she begins to receive new information about the case – including the death of the only survivor in 1999 – Astrid plunges into a tense investigation to find Ida’s whereabouts. However, the deeper it goes into the mysteries, the more disturbing the truth behind the disappearance is.

Equinox is based on the famous Danish podcast Equinox 1985, which was among the most listened to in Denmark in 2017. The new Netflix series was produced by Piv Bernth, executive producer and CEO of Apple Tree Productions.

Watch the trailer for Equinox:



