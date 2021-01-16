Episode 79 contains a summary of a character’s going

On January 21, The CW will deliver to fans Season 5 of the fan-favorite youth drama Riverdale, showcasing prom and time jumping as the most anticipated storylines for months downtown.

As fans already know, Riverdale season 5 will kick off with a high school prom, followed by a time jump that will change everything for the characters.

At the beginning of Rivedale season 9, the episode about the prom will include the departure of one of the main characters of the series. The CW, has published the synopsis of “Chapter Seventy-Nine: Graduation”.

In addition to narrating in the plot the reunion of Jughead, Betty, Archie, Veronica and the rest of the Riverdale gang at the prom, the story will also focus on the departure of Jones (Skeet Ulrich), who will make a “decision difficult “about her future and that of Jellybean Jones (Trinity Likins). The official synopsis for Chapter Seventy-Nine: Graduation, is as follows:

“Stay Innocent With graduation day around the corner, the gang considers their next steps beyond Riverdale High. Archie (KJ Apa) finds out if he’ll be able to graduate with his classmates. FP Jones makes a tough decision about him. and the future of Jellybean. ”

Riverdale fans will see their favorite cast again in season 5, consisting of Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner.

As it became known in February of last year, the FP Jones interpreter will leave Riverdale in season 5 like Marisol Nichols who plays Hermione Lodge in the series.