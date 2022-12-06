Epik High Announces All Time High Tour Dates in the UK, Europe and North America for 2023

Korean hip hop trio Epik High has announced the dates and cities of their All Time High 2023 tour across the UK, Europe and North America. The full list of stops and ticket information can be found below.

On December 6, the trio announced on social media their All Time High tour, which will take place in the UK, Europe and North America from February 2023. The tour will begin in Manchester on February 6, followed by concerts elsewhere in the UK and Europe, as well as a secret show on an unspecified date in mid-February.

Epik High will then head to North America at the end of February, starting with a concert in San Diego, California, and ending with a series of concerts in the US and Canadian cities of Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver over the next two months.

Tickets for the Epik High All Time High tour will go on sale through Ticketmaster on December 9 (Friday) at 10:00 local time for each city.

Dates and venues of the Epik High “All Time High” tour:

February 2023

6, Monday – Manchester, UK, O2 Ritz Manchester

7, Tuesday – Brussels, Belgium, La Madeline

9, Thursday – Copenhagen, Denmark, The Falkoner Center

Unknown secret show date

26, Sunday – San Diego, California, Observatory North Park

27, Monday – Tucson, Arizona, Rialto Theatre

March 2023

2, Thursday – San Antonio, Texas, Tech Port Center Arena

5, Sunday – Dallas, Texas, The Factory in Deep Ellum

6, Monday – Houston, Texas, Warehouse Live

8, Wednesday – Orlando, Florida, Hard Rock Live

9, Thursday – Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Revolution Live

11, Saturday – Atlanta, Georgia, Coca-Cola Roxy

13, Monday – Washington D.C., Warner Theatre

15, Wednesday – Sayreville, New Jersey, Starland Ballroom

16, Thursday – New York City, New York, Hammerstein Ballroom

18, Saturday – Boston, Massachusetts, Roadrunner

19, Sunday – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, The Fillmore

21, Tuesday – Montreal, Quebec, MTELUS

23, Thursday – Toronto, Ontario, HISTORY

24, Friday – Detroit, Michigan, St. Andrew’s Hall

26, Sunday – Chicago, Illinois, Radius

28, Tuesday – Minneapolis, Minnesota, The Fillmore

30, Thursday – St. Louis, Missouri, The Pageant

April 2023

1, Saturday – Denver, Colorado, Ogden Theatre

2, Sunday – Salt Lake City, Utah, Rockwell at The Complex

4, Tuesday – Vancouver, British Columbia, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

5, Wednesday – Seattle, Washington, Showbox SoDo

6, Thursday – Portland Oregon – Crystal Ballroom

8, Saturday – Oakland, California, Fox Theater

9, Sunday – Sacramento, California, Hard Rock Live

11, Tuesday – Los Angeles, California, The Shrine Expo Hall

14, Friday – Las Vegas, Nevada, The Chelsea

EPIK HIGH 2023 EUROPE & NORTH AMERICA TOUR: ALL TIME HIGH 🚀 🗓️ Dates: Feb 6 ~ April 14, 2023

🛎 Tickets: https://t.co/qivcxrHser

*ON SALE: December 9th 10am LOCAL TIME IN YOUR CITY You know what to do. Make it go viral. LET'S GO!!!#에픽하이 #EPIKHIGH pic.twitter.com/wjeIwL8ngS — tablo (@blobyblo) December 5, 2022

Epik High has more plans for 2023, in addition to the tour, the leader of the Scoreboard group tweeted: “Europe and North America are just the beginning. 2023 is going to be a crazy year.” He also appeared to tease new music. “A new tour means a new ___,” he tweeted shortly after the announcement. Their latest release was the studio album Epik High Is Here now, Part 2, released in February 2022.

The news of Epik High’s “All Time High” tour came just nine months after the trio’s successful North American performance as part of their “Epik High Is Here” tour. However, the upcoming European concerts will be their first in this region since 2019.

The hip-hip trio is currently on the Asia-Pacific leg of their “Epik High Is Here” tour, and their last concert will be in Taipei, Taiwan, on December 4. to be announced.

Tablo also appeared on BTS RM leader’s solo album “Indigo”, which was released last week, in the song “All Day”.