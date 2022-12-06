Epik High Announces All Time High Tour Dates in the UK, Europe and North America for 2023

Korean hip hop trio Epik High has announced the dates and cities of their All Time High 2023 tour across the UK, Europe and North America. The full list of stops and ticket information can be found below.
On December 6, the trio announced on social media their All Time High tour, which will take place in the UK, Europe and North America from February 2023. The tour will begin in Manchester on February 6, followed by concerts elsewhere in the UK and Europe, as well as a secret show on an unspecified date in mid-February.
Epik High will then head to North America at the end of February, starting with a concert in San Diego, California, and ending with a series of concerts in the US and Canadian cities of Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver over the next two months.
Tickets for the Epik High All Time High tour will go on sale through Ticketmaster on December 9 (Friday) at 10:00 local time for each city.
Dates and venues of the Epik High “All Time High” tour:
February 2023
6, Monday – Manchester, UK, O2 Ritz Manchester
7, Tuesday – Brussels, Belgium, La Madeline
9, Thursday – Copenhagen, Denmark, The Falkoner Center
Unknown secret show date
26, Sunday – San Diego, California, Observatory North Park
27, Monday – Tucson, Arizona, Rialto Theatre
March 2023
2, Thursday – San Antonio, Texas, Tech Port Center Arena
5, Sunday – Dallas, Texas, The Factory in Deep Ellum
6, Monday – Houston, Texas, Warehouse Live
8, Wednesday – Orlando, Florida, Hard Rock Live
9, Thursday – Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Revolution Live
11, Saturday – Atlanta, Georgia, Coca-Cola Roxy
13, Monday – Washington D.C., Warner Theatre
15, Wednesday – Sayreville, New Jersey, Starland Ballroom
16, Thursday – New York City, New York, Hammerstein Ballroom
18, Saturday – Boston, Massachusetts, Roadrunner
19, Sunday – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, The Fillmore
21, Tuesday – Montreal, Quebec, MTELUS
23, Thursday – Toronto, Ontario, HISTORY
24, Friday – Detroit, Michigan, St. Andrew’s Hall
26, Sunday – Chicago, Illinois, Radius
28, Tuesday – Minneapolis, Minnesota, The Fillmore
30, Thursday – St. Louis, Missouri, The Pageant
April 2023
1, Saturday – Denver, Colorado, Ogden Theatre
2, Sunday – Salt Lake City, Utah, Rockwell at The Complex
4, Tuesday – Vancouver, British Columbia, Queen Elizabeth Theatre
5, Wednesday – Seattle, Washington, Showbox SoDo
6, Thursday – Portland Oregon – Crystal Ballroom
8, Saturday – Oakland, California, Fox Theater
9, Sunday – Sacramento, California, Hard Rock Live
11, Tuesday – Los Angeles, California, The Shrine Expo Hall
14, Friday – Las Vegas, Nevada, The Chelsea
— tablo (@blobyblo) December 5, 2022
Epik High has more plans for 2023, in addition to the tour, the leader of the Scoreboard group tweeted: “Europe and North America are just the beginning. 2023 is going to be a crazy year.” He also appeared to tease new music. “A new tour means a new ___,” he tweeted shortly after the announcement. Their latest release was the studio album Epik High Is Here now, Part 2, released in February 2022.
The news of Epik High’s “All Time High” tour came just nine months after the trio’s successful North American performance as part of their “Epik High Is Here” tour. However, the upcoming European concerts will be their first in this region since 2019.
The hip-hip trio is currently on the Asia-Pacific leg of their “Epik High Is Here” tour, and their last concert will be in Taipei, Taiwan, on December 4. to be announced.
Tablo also appeared on BTS RM leader’s solo album “Indigo”, which was released last week, in the song “All Day”.