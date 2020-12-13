Epigenetic reprogramming makes cells young again

The eye is one of the first organs that wear out over time, which is why researchers at Harvard Medical School chose it to test the idea that it would be possible to reverse the cell clock. And they did.

Cover story of Nature magazine, the team’s work started with the research of geneticist Shinya Yamanaka, a Nobel laureate for the identification of four transcription factors (Oct4, Sox2, Klf4 and c-Myc) with the ability to erase specific “signals” in the cells, causing them to return to their primitive embryonic state.

The therapy employed was developed by one who would become the study’s lead author, geneticist Yuancheng Lu. The main problem was how much it would be possible to turn the hands of the biological clock back: without control, the cell could regress so much that its function would eventually be lost.

To solve this, Lu used three of the Yamanaka genes (Oct4, Sox2 and Klf4, leaving the fourth, c-Myc), carried to the mice’s eye retina by a harmless virus.

The results were not delayed: the injured optic nerve of one of the animals regenerated, the loss of vision in mice with a disease that emulates human glaucoma was reversed and elderly rats blinded by old age saw again.

Turns on and off

If most of the cells in our body have the same DNA molecules, the differentiation of their functions is determined by just a few specific genes – determining which will be read and expressed is the function of the epigenome, a system, roughly speaking, that turns on and off the genes according to specific patterns, without changing the DNA sequence.

To know which gene to activate or which should be left asleep, “signals” are used – also called epigenetic markers, they are molecules that connect to the bases of DNA, in a process called methylation (precisely because they are molecules of the methyl groups, or CH3: one carbon atom and three hydrogen atoms).

These molecules are like a warning that that gene must not be activated – a way to manage how DNA is used by the cell without changing the sequence of the genome. Over time, however, the well-oiled machine begins to fail due to the wear and tear of the parts: the cells begin to read the wrong genes, giving rise to diseases of aging.



