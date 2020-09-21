Epic’s complaint claims over the decline in popularity

The apple company blames the creators of the battle royale for taking advantage of the situation to support a marketing campaign.

The Neverending Story. The legal battle between Epic Games and Apple adds a new chapter to the war that they have opened since the Fortnite company decided to denounce those of the apple for alleged monopolistic practices. In one of the most recent documents, Apple puts its finger on the sore and ensures that the complaint is a movement to restore the popularity of Fortnite, because according to the American giant, its popularity has declined in recent months.

“For reasons unrelated to Epic’s complaint against Apple, Fortnite’s popularity is waning. In July 2020, interest in Fortnite decreased by 70% compared to October 2019. This complaint (and the front page headlines it has generated) appears to be part of a marketing campaign to reinforce interest in Fortnite, ”he argues the company.

According to Apple’s version, “Epic lit the fire, poured gasoline and now asks this emergency court to put it out.” The truth is that it all started when Epic Games violated the conditions of use of the App Store, so the video game was eliminated almost immediately.

Unreal Engine, safe for now

Next, Tim Cook’s men tried to remove any Epic access to the store’s tools as well, at least as long as Epic did not retract and follow the stipulated rules again. The judge temporarily paralyzed the option for Unreal Engine not to be updated any more, given the damage it could cause to third companies. However, she dismissed the return of the battle royale although Epic had indicated “irreparable damage”.

It is not the first time that Apple refers to the supposed advertising interest of Epic Games. “If Epic were truly concerned about the reputational damage from this dispute, it wouldn’t be making such elaborate efforts to publicize it.”



