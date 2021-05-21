Epic Store Has ‘Megapromotion’ With up to 90% discount; Check Out

Epic Store started, this Thursday (20), in the “Megapromotion” with games up to 90% cheaper. Discounted titles include Oddworld Soulstorm, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Rage 2 and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as several Kingdom Hearts games.

Players will be able to take advantage of promotional prices until June 17th. The store is also offering R $ 40 coupons and keeps giving away free games all week.

See below the list that Voxel prepared with the most interesting offers. To access the complete catalog, visit the Epic Store website.

Oddworld Soulstorm (20% off, from R $ 94.99 to R $ 75.99)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (20% off, $ 199.99 to $ 149.99)

Rage 2 (75% off, from R $ 199 to R $ 49.75)

Cyberpunk 2077 (20% off, from R $ 199.90 to R $ 159.92)

Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) (33% off, from R $ 249.95 to R $ 167.46)

Godfall (34% off, from R $ 199.90 to R $ 131.93)

Carrion (25% off, from $ 37.99 to $ 28.49)

Assassin’s Creed II Deluxe Edition (70% off, from $ 59.99 to $ 17.99)

Far Cry (70% off, from $ 29.99 to $ 8.99)

Destroy All Humans! (50% off, from $ 69.95 to $ 34.97)

Death Stranding (60% off, from R $ 239 to R $ 95.60)

GTA V (45% off, from $ 69.99 to $ 38.49)

Deponia, The Complete Journey (90% off, from $ 65.99 to $ 6.59)

So, what did you think of the offers? Tell us in the comments section!