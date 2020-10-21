EPIC response tried to hug Suga and BTS member

Run BTS returned after a few weeks hiatus with the theme song for Ep 112: Dalbang School. Suga had an incredible and epic moment with this member.

After a few weeks off, we got the long-awaited comeback of Run BTS with the theme for episode 112 being Dalbang School.

For non-ARMYs, Run BTS is a variety show that features members of the famous K-Pop group as they show off their competitive sides (even for packages of ramen!) And try out different games as teams or individually.

Usually in the 30-40 minute format, it guarantees BTS fans a super fun time. this time, Suga was the member of the group that surprised the most.

Suga and the epic moment

With Jin as the handsome teacher, the members had to play Hokey Pokey to decide the teams 2-2-2.

In a hilarious turn of events, J-Hope was betrayed when BTS rapper Suga and the Maknae line (Jimin, Jungkook, and V) clung to each other with Namjoon trying to join them and failing.

Finally, the members of “line 94” lined up as a single group. While Jimin wanted to team up with his soulmate V from line 95, the duo finally had other plans.

Jungkook literally jumped on ChimChim as Taehyung ran over to his Daegu hyung Yoongi and tried to hug him. We’ve seen this happen before and each time, Suga has the cutest reaction.

yoongi whining because taehyung grabbed and hugged him for them to be partners 😭😭😭 so cute pic.twitter.com/8dRQ6u6V4H — micks⁷💫 (@jiminoosaurus) October 20, 2020

In the meantime, we got a brief sneak peek of what to expect from next week’s Run BTS Ep 113, which included Jungkook filling up on food while V holds Suga, which claims to be a really fun chapter.



