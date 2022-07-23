Epic Pokemon fan art combines Mega Alakazam and Wizardmon from Digimon

A fan recently combined Pokemon and Digimons in a new magical fan art, combining the mystical Alakazam with a noble Wizard. Given that both franchises are focused on monsters that debuted in the late 90s and contain creatures endowed with elemental powers that fight each other, Pokemon and Digimons have been compared to each other quite often over the years, although many fans of both are quick to attest that they are very different outside of their basic concept. This did not prevent the mentioned fans from creatively combining them, for example, to form theories that digimons are actually Pokemon that players have removed from their teams.

Although such a connection is nothing more than a fun theory, both Pokemon and Digimons share many character archetypes among their respective lists, including several copies of sorcerers or magicians. For example, the magic-wielding Wizardmon has been featured in several Digimon video games over the years, but the most famous representative of this species hails from the anime Digimon Adventure, where he helped Digidestined find the mysterious eighth member of their squad. the band during the third story arc of the show. The analogue of the Pokemon Wizardmon can be Alakazam from the first generation, a psychic known for bending spoons with his great strength, like real magicians. Some fans have already combined Alakazam with the permanent MCU wizard Doctor Strange, so it was only a matter of time before someone decided to rethink him as a sorcerer from another famous monster franchise.

Earlier today, Twitter user VilliamBoom posted a fan art that they drew at the request of one of their Patreon subscribers, which combines Mega Alakazam, introduced in Pokémon X and Y 2013, with Wizardmon of Digimon. The combination is simple: Alakazam wears a dark purple Wizard’s cloak and a matching wizard’s hat, and several spoons hover over his head. In the comments section, fans praised VilliamBoom for their artwork, and some even compared the Mega Alakazam/Wizardmon hybrid to other existing Digimons such as the demonic Barbamon.

Commission for one of my Patreons: Wizardmon X Mega Alakazam#pokemon #digimon #digimonadventure #digimonart #digimonfusion #DigimonRPG #digimonsurvive #pokefusion #alakazam #villiamboom #fakemon #pokemonfusion #PokemonGOFest2022 pic.twitter.com/AcHWqBxwtK

— Villiamboom (@VilliamBoom1) July 23, 2022

Coincidentally, both Digimon and Pokémon will release new video games this year. As for the former, Digimon Survive is due to launch next week after being delayed from its original release date in 2020. He also promises to steer the long-running Digimon franchise in a noticeably darker direction, as players will have to navigate in a parallel dimension, where every choice can mean the difference between life and death. Meanwhile, in November of this year, Nintendo will launch the ninth generation of Pokémon with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on the Nintendo Switch. Fans have already seen many new Pokemon that will be introduced in these games, including the main starting trio Scarlet and Violet, from which each player will choose at the beginning of a new passage.

While dedicated fans are waiting for these promising new games, the worlds of Pokémon and Digimon continue to collide in the form of impressive artwork, such as the piece recently published by VilliamBoom. The elderly bearded look of the Mega Alakazam goes well with the traditional Wizardmon sorcerer’s clothing and serves as another example of the magic that can be found when fans express their affection for classic games and anime of their youth.