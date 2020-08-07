Epic Games’s Value Reaches $ 17.3 Billion

Epic Games’ last round of investment has been very fruitful. According to the information obtained, the company received an investment of 1.78 billion dollars in the last investment round. With this investment, the total value of the company reached 17.3 billion dollars. Experts’ expectation is that Epic Games will make a profit of $ 1 billion in 2020.

Epic Games is one of the most talked about online game platforms of recent times. While the platform was already popular enough with Fortnite, which is famous worldwide, it managed to attract attention with the free game campaigns it launched. According to the latest information, Epic Games has completed its last investment round with an investment of $ 1.78 billion and a valuation of $ 17.3 billion.

Sony is one of the names investing in Epic Games. The Japan-based technology giant invested $ 250 million in Epic Games and purchased a 1.4 percent stake in Epic Games. We see names such as Baillie Gifford, an investment management company when we look at investors other than Sony, BlackRock, another international investment firm, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and billionaire businessperson David Tepper. In addition, KKR and Smash Ventures, who have invested in Epic Games in recent years, are one of the interested parties in Epic Games’ last investment tour.

Epic Games has not made its financial reports public in recent years, but there are some numbers on this subject. For example, it was stated that Epic Games, which stated that it had made $ 4.2 billion in revenue last year, had a profit of 730 million, without deducting expenses. This year’s expectations are slightly higher. According to experts, Epic Games’ financial report for 2020 will show more than $ 5 billion in revenue and $ 1 billion in profit.

Fortnite is undoubtedly the main reason that brought Epic Games’ financial situation to these levels. According to the statements made in April, Fortnite made $ 400 million to Epic Games. Moreover, these days we are in the pandemic process, the amount obtained from Fortnite is increasing day by day. The reason for this is that gamers who stay at home tend to games like Fortnite. According to the statements in April, players spent 3.2 billion hours at the beginning of Fortnite. It seems that Epic Games will continue on its way, strengthening its place in the industry every day.



