Epic Games Will Win Achievements System Giving XP

Epic Games announced, this Monday (04), that it will launch next week an achievement system that will give points in the form of XP. Among the first games that will offer the achievements are Rocket League, Hades, Pillars of Eternity, Humankind, Zombie Army 4 and Defense Grid.

“We’re working on making these tools available to more developers, so you’ll soon see Epic Achievements popping up on screen in your favorite games from the end of the year,” the company said in a statement.

Just like the trophy scheme in PlayStation games, the Epic score will have 4 different levels: Bronze; Silver; Gold and Platinum. In the case of achieving Platinum, 1000 XP points are guaranteed to the player.

The titles with the scoring system will have a special page in the library at Epic Games, where you can check progress and share with friends. The page also shows all available quests, the progress towards achieving them and which goals are closest to being achieved.

The developer also made a point of remembering that the “Developer Achievements”, released last year, will not be deleted from the players’ history. “If a game that used developer achievements joins the new Epic Achievements system, progress will be transferred and you’ll automatically gain account XP,” she explained.

So, what did you think of Epic’s new progress system? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!