Epic Games Will Play For Free Next Week Announced

It has been announced which game Epic Games will offer next week, which offers free games to players every week for more than a year. The game that players can add to their libraries for free is Torchlight II.

Epic Games Store, which has brought players to countless free games since the beginning of 2019, continues these opportunities next week. Epic Games Store will release a game for free next week after The Escapists 2, Lifeless Planet and Killing Floor 2, which are given free this week.

The game that Epic Games Store will offer to players for free will be Torchlight II, which has received many positive reviews and sold for 31 TL on Steam. Trochlight II will be added to the library for free on Thursday, July 16 from the Epic Games Store starting at 6pm CET. The opportunity will continue until July 23.

Torchlight II will be free for the week:

Torchlight II, which met with PC players in 2012 and published for all platforms that can be played today, has managed to get full marks from many game critics. Whether it can be played as a single player or multiplayer, Torchlight II remains a game that is still played today, thanks to the experience it offers players.

Torchlight II, one of the most prominent games among Action RPG games, is a game where you fight with enemies in random levels and try to reach the loot. You don’t have to have a very high computer to get into the wonderful world of Torchlight II.

Torchlight II system requirements:

Windows:

Processor: A processor with x86 support, at least 1.4 GHz speed

RAM: 1 GB

Video card: DirectX supported video card with at least 256 MB of memory

Storage space: 1.7 GB

macOS X:

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo, 2.0 GHz and above

RAM: 2GB

Video card: OpenGL 2.0 supported graphics card with at least 256 MB of memory

Storage space: 1.7 GB



