Epic Games will not hold a physical tournament next year

Epic Games will continue to organize Fortnite virtual championship tournaments next year. The company thinks that the effects of the pandemic will continue for a while.

Epic Games, which marked the game world with its Fortnite game, is also very effective on the esports side. Epic Games, which has been organizing huge esports tournaments for years, has implemented certain measures due to the pandemic.

Lost year in 2021

Epic Games, which ended physical esports organizations as of March when the pandemic started and decided to realize it virtually, will continue this decision for the next year.

Epic Games believes the effects of the pandemic will disappear in the near future, but not during 2021. The firm plans to continue the Fortnite Championship streak in 2021. Virtual championship tournaments this year have attracted great attention and have given some consolation to the lack of physical tournaments.

With the end of the Galactus event last week, the fifth season of the Fortnite game started. There will be championship tournaments in the new season. The tournament with teams of three will start on February 4.



