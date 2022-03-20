Epic Games Will Allocate Profits From Fortnite In Humanitarian Aid For Ukraine

Epic Games: The creators of Fortnite will donate all profits from the next few days to organizations such as UNICEF and UNHCR to support the Ukrainian people. All profits generated by Fortnite from today, March 20, 2022, until next April 3 will be used as humanitarian aid for those affected by the war in Ukraine. This has been announced by the developer of the game, Epic Games, who will collaborate with Direct Help, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations World Food Program (UNWFP) and the UN Agency for Refugees (UNHCR).

Through those organizations, Epic Games will seek to provide healthcare and legal assistance, food, clean water, essential supplies, and shelter. She will be joined by Microsoft, who will also contribute and donate all net profits from Fortnite content sales through Xbox and the Microsoft Store during that same period of time.

V-Buck packs, gifted battle passes, currently available cosmetic packs (such as the Void Dweller), admission to the Fortnite Club… Any purchase, even those made through a physical store (purchasing a turkeys, for example) will go to humanitarian work. This will not affect the “Support a Creator” program, but Epic Games invites members of the program to contribute to the cause of their own.

Humble Bundle to support the Ukrainian people

Epic Games‘ initiative joins others such as Humble Bundle, who has developed a new package of games whose purchase will also serve for social purposes. A pack that includes more than 70 games like Back 4 Blood or Metro Exodus for less than 40 euros. In addition, a good number of very useful editing programs for developers, books and comics are part of it, such as the complete collection of The Boys. 100% of the profits collected will go to organizations such as Razom for Ukraine, the International Rescue Committee and the International Medical Corps, among others.