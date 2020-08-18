Epic Games verdict from Apple: No Exceptions

Apple responded to Epic Games’ latest move in the dispute between the two companies. Apple said that after the Fortnite ban, Epic Games threatened to cancel its access to iOS and Mac devices by removing it from the Apple developer program, unless it cuts the option to process the infringing payment.

Apple hardens after Fortnite ban

“We want to keep the company with its apps in our store as part of the Apple developer program,” Apple told The Verge on the matter. In addition, the problem that Epic created for itself can be solved quite well if it is rolled back with an update to comply with the guidelines accepted by all developers. However, we will not make an exception if they do not take a step back ”.

Epic’s surprise Fortnite update includes some dynamics for V-Bucks, the currency in the game, to surpass store guidelines for in-app purchases. This means a 30 percent loss of revenue for Apple and Google.

Apple and Google removed Fortnite from their respective platforms App Store and Google Play Store in response to Epic Games’ violations. Epic responded by suing two companies for blocking competition. In addition, the studio was able to remove an injunction preventing Apple from removing it from its developer programs. On the subject, Apple stated that Epic Games has time to take a step back by August 28.



