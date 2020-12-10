Epic Games Store will give players 15 free games this year

The Epic Games Store has gone beyond the generosity of the Christmas spirit and has just announced that from December 17th it will offer 15 games completely free of charge to platform users.

The titles will be available for two consecutive weeks, each of the 15 with a 24-hour deadline for you to redeem them. It is also important to mention that on the same day (17) Epic Games will start the Christmas promotions with up to 75% discounts and PC games.

This week’s two free games are Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition and Tyranny Gold Edition, both RPGs developed by Obsidian. The titles entered the Epic catalog today and will be available until next Thursday, when the platform will provide one title per day for free.

Developed by Obsidian Entertainment, Pillars of Eternity is a classic isometric RPG, bringing a vast universe to be explored, with varied maps and hordes of creatures to be defeated. Tyranny is a narrative RPG with a progressive proposal where the paths chosen by the player will determine the consequences of the narrative.

To redeem the games is very simple, just access the Epic Games Store platform and go down the page in the “Free Game” tab, click on the title and confirm the purchase at no cost. Another option is to access Epic’s official website and redeem via the browser, but the titles can only be downloaded through the platform.

