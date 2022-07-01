Epic Games Store Users Can Get 3 Free Games This Week

Since its launch in 2018, the Epic Games Store has been fighting an uphill battle. Despite the huge resources at the disposal of Epic Games, the Valve Steam platform has firmly established itself as the main place for PC games. In an effort to entice users from Steam to the Epic Games Store launch program, Epic Games uses its resources to regularly distribute games for free.

Free games in the Epic Games Store come in different ways. During big sales, Epic Games Store holds promotions with mystery games when users are not sure what the next free game will be until it becomes free. This keeps users coming back to find out what the mystery game ultimately is, in the hope that one of the discounted games will catch their attention while they browse the launcher. Most of the time, the Epic Games Store lets users know which free games will be available in a week, and the same applies to free games that are already available now.

The current batch of free games in the Epic Games Store, available until July 7 at 10:00 central time, was announced a week in advance — at least when it comes to two of the three games. Epic Games Store users have known for a week that they would be able to get Geneforge 1: Mutagen and Iratus: Lord of the Dead for free, but they were given just a few days’ notice when it comes to Hood: Outlaws & Legends. one of the free games this week.

Free games in the Epic Games store this week

Geneforge 1: Mutagen (June 30 — July 7) Hood: Outlaws & Legends (June 30 — July 7) Iratus: Lord of the Dead (June 30 — July 7)

The fact that the Epic Games Store is giving users three games for free this week is surprising, since the launcher usually offers two free games in any given week, although there have certainly been exceptions to this rule over the years. There were other cases where Epic Games Store gave away more than two free games, and the launcher also gave out only one free game each week. Despite this, Epic Games Store users have until July 7 to get Geneforge 1: Mutagen, Hood: Outlaws & Legends and Iratus: Lord of the Dead for their libraries.

Meanwhile, Epic Games Store users already know what to expect from next week’s offers. From July 7 to July 14, EGS users will be able to get Ancient Enemy and Killing Floor 2 for their collections.