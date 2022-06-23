Epic Games Store Releases Two Free Games and Announces Two Games Next Week

Epic Games Store has an established template that makes it easy to know when games will be announced and released. Every Thursday at 10:00 Central European time, Epic Games Store releases an announced selection of games and announces what will happen next week.

Today Epic Games Store has released two previously announced games — A Game of Thrones: The Board Game Digital Edition and Car Mechanic Simulator 2018. Each game is self-explanatory: the first is a digital version of a strategy game, and Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 allows players to immerse themselves in every car they are working on.

These two games are available now and will be available until June 30, after which they will be replaced by two new games from the Epic Games Store. It has been confirmed that these two games are Geneforge 1: Mutagen and Iratus: Lord of the Dead. Unlike this week’s two games, they are not easily identified by name.

Geneforge 1: Mutagen is an adventure role—playing game in which players take on the role of a Creator, a wizard capable of bringing everything to life — tools, animals, and so on. Players are stuck on a forbidden island and must fight their enemies (or join them), changing the world with an army of mutant monsters. The game has more than 50 hours of gameplay in 80 locations with a variety of skills, abilities, factions, treasures and creations to explore.

Meanwhile, Iratus: Lord of the Dead also allows you to summon armies, but of a different type. Iratus is a turn—based tactical roguelike role-playing game in which players create an army of undead to reach the surface world and bring death to other worlds. This idea is built into the game, as players, like a necromancer, make their soldiers from the body parts of their enemies. The game also has a variety of deep mechanics, including ways to strengthen their army with unholy rituals and improve their lair, from where they invade the higher worlds. Thus, with the idea of reaching a new location, it may remind many players of Hades — perhaps the most popular indie bagel at the moment.

Both games are solid additions to the Epic Games Store, and this time next week fans will be able to dive into them. Fans can also expect the Epic Games Store free games for July to also be confirmed at the same time.

Epic Games Store users receive several free games every month.