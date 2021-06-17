Epic Games Store: Free Games Include Overcooked 2 And Sonic Mania

Epic Games Store is known for always bringing free games to download, and the next few days will be great in that regard! This week’s enviable selection includes Hell is Other Demons, Overcooked! 2, while next week we will have Horizon Chase Turbo and Sonic Mania, as you can check below:

Overcooked! 2 and Hell is other Demons available for free on EGS Next week: Sonic Mania and Horizon Chase Turbohttps://t.co/Ubg6djO5cB pic.twitter.com/JQeumKdM4K — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 17, 2021

From today (17) until June 24 it will be possible to download Hell is Other Demons and Overcooked! 2, while Horizon Chase Turbo and Sonic Mania will be free between June 24th and July 1st, so make a note of it in your calendar so you don’t miss this opportunity!

It is worth remembering that Horizon Chase Turbo, in addition to paying homage to the classic titles of the Top Gear franchise, is one of the most acclaimed national games ever made. Likewise, Sonic Mania has been celebrated as one of the best adventures for the SEGA mascot in recent years, rescuing the mood of their 16-Bit journeys.