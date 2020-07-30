Epic Games Store approaching Steam

The Epic Games Store can even offer a large amount of free titles to its users, but the fact is that, in terms of resources, it still leaves something to be desired when compared to its main rival, Steam.

The Fortnite owner’s platform doesn’t have a shopping cart, for example, requiring users to purchase their games individually. Another shortcoming of the system is how much achievements within games. But at least that last item started receiving attention from the developer recently.

Ark: Survival Evolved was the first game to receive a system of achievements, which even indicates the player’s progress towards achieving one of the possible objectives. The implementation resembles that of the Xbox One, and Epic revealed a video of the system working through its Twitter:

Certain games on the Epic Games Store may begin to display achievements as you unlock them. This is an early version of the feature and you can expect to see changes & adjustments. We'll have more info to share on achievements in the future, so stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/80dnoLYegV — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) July 29, 2020

Remember, until today (30) it is possible to redeem Tacoma and Next Up Hero games for free in the store. After the rescue, the copies are yours forever.



