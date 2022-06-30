Epic Games Store Announces Free Games for July 2022

It’s been an exciting week for Epic Games Store users. Earlier this week, the Epic Games Store announced that users will receive three free games instead of the usual two, and now all these three games are available to receive. Not only that, Epic Games Store also informed fans about two games that they will be able to add to their digital libraries starting next week, July 7.

From now until July 7, Epic Games Store users can claim Geneforge 1: Mutagen, Hood: Outlaws & Legends and Iratus: Lord of the Dead for their digital libraries. Geneforge 1 is a fantasy role—playing game, and Hood: Outlaws & Legends is an online multiplayer game with a medieval twist. Hood: Outlaws & Legends was an unexpected free game this week, and it’s probably the most popular free game available right now.

In addition to Geneforge 1: Mutagen and Hood: Outlaws & Legends, Epic Games Store users can also claim Iratus: Lord of the Dead. Iratus: Lord of the Dead is a tactical role—playing game, first released in 2020, but just appeared in the Epic Games store last May.

Free games in the Epic Games store, July 2022

Geneforge 1: Mutagen (June 30 — July 7) Hood: Outlaws & Legends (June 30 — July 7) Iratus: Lord of the Dead (June 30 — July 7) Ancient Enemy (July 7 — July 14) Killing Floor 2 (July) July 7 – 14)

Epic Games Store users have until July 7 to add the aforementioned three games to their collection, and then on July 7 at 10:00 Central European time they will have two more games. On Thursday, July 7, free games Ancient Enemy and Killing Floor 2 will appear in the Epic Games Store. Ancient Enemy is a role—playing game with the mechanics of card battles, while Killing Floor 2 is a first—class first-person shooter in which players can team up with friends to mow down endless hordes of bloodthirsty, similar on zombie enemies. Killing Floor 2 has cultivated loyal fans over the years, so it should be a solid addition to anyone’s Epic Games Store library.

Free games in the Epic Games Store will be available until the end of 2022, so fans can expect many more free games in the coming weeks and months. It is likely that the free games program in the Epic Games Store will be extended until 2023, although nothing official has been announced at the time of writing this article.