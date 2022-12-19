Epic Games Store and GOOGLE Launch Winter Sales With Big Discounts and Lots of Free Gifts

In a nutshell: Christmas is less than a week away, the final holiday sales are in full swing, and this is great news for gamers. From now until the beginning of January, you can replenish your gaming library with a variety of free games and offers with significant discounts. In addition, there are only a few days left before the winter sale on Steam.

The Epic Games Store is hosting the largest sale ever. From now until January 5, you can get big discounts on hundreds of games. Highlights include half off Madden NFL 23, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition and Cyberpunk 2077, full 67% off Far Cry 6 Standard Edition, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Standard Edition and Anno 1800 Standard Edition. , as well as a discount of up to 80% on some games, such as Ghost Recon Breakpoint Standard Edition.

Epic also returned the Epic coupon. This 25 percent discount coupon is automatically applied at checkout to “any eligible games priced at $14.99 or higher” for even greater savings. Each matching game in your cart will receive a 25 percent discount during checkout.

It doesn’t end there, as Epic is also giving away a free game every day during the sale. The current free game is Sable, but the next mystery game will be unlocked in less than an hour (at the time of this writing).

The GOG winter sale is also in full swing. This time, the online store had discounts on more than 4,500 items with a 90 percent price reduction. XCOM 2: War of the Chosen costs only $2.99 after a 95 percent price reduction, and the Dracula trilogy can be bought for just $0.99. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition can be purchased for $9.99 after an 80 percent discount. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition can also be purchased with an 80% discount for just $11.99. Myst Masterpiece Edition is another great choice for just $4.19 after a 30 percent savings.

GOG also has special gifts, carefully selected collections, urgent offers, exclusive sets, contests and much more that you will want to follow.

The GOG winter sale will last until 18:00 on January 2. Eastern. The annual Steam winter sale is also due to start later this week. we’ll have more on that when the time comes.